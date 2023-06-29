Announcing Flipt Labs

June 29, 2023 — 3 min read

Image generated by MidJourney

Today we’re excited to show off a new project we’ve been working on. We’re calling it Flipt Labs. This project aims to show off everything you can do with Flipt by providing examples of real-life applications and how they can integrate with Flipt.

Applications as Tutorials

Creating high-quality tutorials takes effort and dedication. We believe that good tutorials can make a big difference in helping users fully leverage the power of Flipt. That's why we decided to create Flipt Labs, where we can showcase different applications and really put ourselves in our user’s shoes.

One of the challenges in demonstrating an application such as Flipt is that it's not entirely useful on its own. To see the real benefit of using feature flags, it's necessary to integrate them within applications to demonstrate practical use cases.

Our first full application in the Labs repository is an interactive tutorial that steps the user through several ways of using Flipt:

Using flags for basic on/off global release Using segmentation and evaluation to serve different responses based on request context Using our new GitOps backend to support managing your feature flags in your Git repository

We decided that the tutorial would be based around the scenario of an engineer wanting to experiment with and eventually release a chatbot to their end users. We got a bit cheeky and chose to sprinkle in some LLM/AI magic as well to keep things interesting. ✨

Try it Out

Check out our first full demo application and tutorial on GitHub. You can run it locally via NPM + Docker Compose, or in a GitHub Codespace. We would love to hear your feedback, so please let us know what you think!

We're working on another post that will go into more detail about how we built a working chatbot with context about Flipt itself! In the mean time, check out the code to see examples of using both the Flipt Node SDK for the frontend and the Flipt Python SDK for the backend, as well as how our GitOps Backend can integrate into your existing workflow.

Onward

We believe that this project will highlight the potential of Flipt and provide inspiration for its integration in various contexts. By showcasing practical examples, Flipt Labs aims to empower users to unlock the full potential of Flipt in their own projects. Through this initiative, we hope to encourage creativity and innovation in utilizing Flipt's features and capabilities.

If you have any ideas for applications you would like to see, please let us know! Feel free to open an issue on the Flipt Labs repository or reach out to us on Discord or Twitter.

Stay tuned for updates as we release new projects and tutorials! Happy experimenting 🧪.