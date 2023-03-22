March 22, 2023 — 11 min read
Generating the Flipt Go SDK
This blog post describes the journey we took to build our new Go SDK, and how we developed our
protoc plugin in Go to achieve that. It first explores our motivations and then gets into some of the details of how we built it and the tools that go into the automation around it.
We're releasing the new Go SDK today! You should be able to fetch it using
go get go.flipt.io/flipt/sdk/go.
Getting Serious About Clients
Recently, we decided to revise and improve our API client offering, starting with our support for Go.
Go is the core language used to develop Flipt's backend service. It is something the team has a long history with, so this was an obvious place for us to start.
With the recent addition of different authentication methods for Flipt, we wondered how we could better support integrating these authentication mechanisms into clients.
Our documentation explains how to manually wire static client tokens into a gRPC or HTTP client, however, we now support authenticating using Kubernetes service-account tokens. Doing so is a more involved process, with an extra API handshake in the middle, so this is something we ideally want our clients to do for you with minimal configuration.
Status Quo
Flipt’s core service and APIs are defined using gRPC and protobuf. This allows us to define our APIs as a set of RPCs and messages in the proto language and then use a set of
protoc tools and plugins to scaffold domain models, servers and clients in different languages. This is a superpower for us. It allows us to reach other programming ecosystems and languages without prior knowledge or experience in them, opening Flipt up to a wider audience.
However, gRPC alone is not for everyone or every ecosystem. While it has a big reach, not every language is catered to equally. In particular, the browser hasn’t had the best support so we also wanted an equivalent HTTP API. The API should also be understandable by developers, allowing them to write their clients using an HTTP library in their language of choice.
This is where grpc-gateway comes into the mix. Flipt has used this project since the beginning to present an equivalent REST-like API using JSON as the message serialization format. The grpc-gateway tooling supports server generation (not client) in Go.
This is where we were until very recently. We have a gRPC protobuf generated client for the Go community, with no additional bells or whistles, just a thin shim around the Flipt gRPC endpoints and no support for invoking the HTTP API in Go. While we’re uncertain of the use cases, it seemed a shame to mandate gRPC when the HTTP API is also available.
Our Goals
- A single consistent SDK API, which abstracts the details of the transport from the caller. While we want our users to have the choice, we don’t think the transport details matter when it comes to consuming the client's functionality in your application code.
- Two implementations of the transport abstraction, one for gRPC and one for HTTP.
- To generate as much of this as possible from the original
protodefinitions. We invested in gRPC and protobuf for the tooling and automation. Having our SDK advance with these definitions will keep us up to date.
- Develop an abstraction around authenticating our SDK, which supports consumers’ needs to access Flipt’s APIs with minimal configuration.
The entry point to our new client is the
SDK type. This type encapsulates the three sections of the Flipt RPC APIs known as
Flipt (core API),
Auth (authentication-related APIs) and
Meta (server metadata APIs). All of these types are generated from the original
proto definitions.
These SDK types are (mostly) abstracted away from the transport details. The specifics are hidden behind a set of
Transport Go interfaces. Each of these interfaces has an equivalent implementation for both
grpc and
http.
type Transport interface {
AuthClient() AuthClient
FliptClient() flipt.FliptClient
MetaClient() meta.MetadataServiceClient
}
For the most part, the
grpc transport implementation is identical to that of the
grpc-go generated client. The packages contain some thin wrapping code to glue our SDK together. The crux of the code has been implemented and the transport interfaces are very close to these concrete
grpc implementations. This was an intentional decision to minimize effort and generated code.
The
http implementation on the other hand required some more work. For a start,
grpc-gateway does not ship a generated HTTP Go client, so we had to implement this ourselves. To invoke the API generated by grpc-gateway, we need to produce code that can adapt our RPC messages into the appropriate HTTP requests. We also need to provide a Go implementation that conforms to the Transport interface definitions derived from gRPC.
The grpc-gateway ecosystem has a collection of additional annotations and metadata which describe how the RPC methods should be represented as HTTP requests, for example:
http:
rules:
# ...
- selector: flipt.Flipt.CreateVariant
post: /api/v1/flags/{flag_key}/variants
body: "*"
Our custom
protoc plugin parses this additional metadata and uses it to generate Go code which can produce an equivalent HTTP request.
func (x *FliptClient) CreateVariant(ctx context.Context, v *flipt.CreateVariantRequest, _ ...grpc.CallOption) (*flipt.Variant, error) {
var body io.Reader
var values url.Values
reqData, err := protojson.Marshal(v)
if err != nil {
return nil, err
}
body = bytes.NewReader(reqData)
req, err := http.NewRequestWithContext(ctx, http.MethodPost, x.addr+fmt.Sprintf("/api/v1/flags/%v/variants", v.FlagKey), body)
if err != nil {
return nil, err
}
req.URL.RawQuery = values.Encode()
resp, err := x.client.Do(req)
if err != nil {
return nil, err
}
defer resp.Body.Close()
var output flipt.Variant
respData, err := io.ReadAll(resp.Body)
if err != nil {
return nil, err
}
if err := checkResponse(resp, respData); err != nil {
return nil, err
}
if err := protojson.Unmarshal(respData, &output); err != nil {
return nil, err
}
return &output, nil
}
I don’t suspect we have managed to support the full breadth of protobuf, grpc and grpc-gateway features. However, we believe we have implemented enough to cover the functionality Flipt takes advantage of.
How does one write a protobuf Go code generator?
https://pkg.go.dev/google.golang.org/genproto is a Go package designed to aid in the development of
protoc plugins. It is used by
grpc-gateway and
grpc-go in order to parse and generate their respective client and server implementations.
protoc is the entry point to all things protobuf generation. It parses and validates your protobuf files and invokes any configured plugins with a request to generate code on
stdin.
https://pkg.go.dev/google.golang.org/protobuf/types/pluginpb#CodeGeneratorRequest
The message you are provided is a protobuf serialized structure itself. Specifically, it is a
pluginpb.CodeGeneratorRequest. This contains the parsed definitions of your protobuf files collected by
protoc.
It is up to the plugin to interpret this request and produce a response. The response is written to
stdout as a protobuf encoded
pluginpb.CodeGeneratorResponse. The response contains all the files you have produced and where they should end up (their file names).
The
protogen package provides a framework which hides much of the hairy details of writing a
protoc plugin. Simplifying the wiring and providing useful utilities specifically for generating Go code.
There is an excellent blog post by Rotem Tamir, which laid the foundational knowledge we needed to get started on our custom SDK wrapper and HTTP client. If building something with
protogen interests you, then I highly recommend reading this first.
Some
protogen pointers
I won’t repeat all the wonderful tidbits and details in that blog post, however, I do have a couple of extra pointers that I discovered along the way while developing our SDK generators.
Firstly, we use
proto version
3 and in particular, we use the
optional keyword on some message fields. This happens to be a feature of protobuf which was introduced after the initial release of version
3. If you attempt to use
protogen on
proto files using the
optional keyword without first enabling it as a “supported feature” in your plugin, then you will be confronted with a warning each time your plugin is invoked:
Warning: plugin "go-flipt-sdk" does not support required features.
Feature "proto3 optional" is required by 1 file(s):
auth/auth.proto
It was a little unclear at first, but the trick is to set the optional feature bit on the
*protogen.Plugin.SupportedFeatures:
protogen.Options{}.Run(func(gen *protogen.Plugin) error {
gen.SupportedFeatures |= uint64(pluginpb.CodeGeneratorResponse_FEATURE_PROTO3_OPTIONAL)
// ....
}
SupportedFeatures is a bitmask and the nice, human-readable names for the feature bits can be found at google.golang.org/protobuf/types/pluginpb.
Secondly, managing imports in your generated Go files can initially be unclear. It turns out that
protogen has a really nice feature, which does a lot of heavy lifting with regard to managing the naming and qualification of those names in your generated output:
for _, f := range gen.Files {
if !f.Generate {
continue
}
filename := string(file.GoPackageName) + ".sdk.gen.go"
g := gen.NewGeneratedFile(filename, myTargetPackageName)
// QualifiedGoIdent will handle adding the GoImportPath
// to the target GeneratedFile (g) in the `import` declaration
// at the top. It even handles when you reference two packages
// with the same name by adding a numeric suffix to distinguish them.
httpClient := g.QualifiedGoIdent(protogen.GoIdent{
GoImportPath: protogen.GoImportPath("net/http"),
GoName: "Client",
})
g.P("type MyClient struct {")
g.P("client *", httpClient)
g.P("}")
}
protogen.GeneratedFile.QualifiedGoIdent ensures that the path you’re referencing is correctly imported into the top of the resulting generated Go file. It also handles any imports with duplicate names by adding a numeric suffix (e.g. importing both
text/template and
html/template would resolve to
template "text/template" and
template1 "html/template"). Then the resulting import path is correctly prepended onto the type when the
GoIdent produced by this function is passed into
g.P("...", httpClient).
The example generator code above would produce something similar to:
package client
import http "net/http"
type MyClient struct {
client *http.Client
}
Putting it altogether
So Flipt now has a single
protoc plugin, which produces three target packages.
The plugin lives here and it generates the following three packages into the Flipt repository:
sdk/go/httpcontaining
HTTPimplementations of the
sdk.Transportinterfaces.
sdk/go/grpccontained
gRPCimplementations of the
sdk.Transportinterfaces.
sdk/gothe core of our Go SDK.
To bring all of this together, we use a tool called buf to orchestrate the invocations of the
protoc toolchain. The protobuf toolchain is a fiddly beast and
buf greatly simplifies this process for us.
We have a single addition to our
buf.gen.yaml which drives this tool. It looks like this:
plugins:
# ...
- name: go-flipt-sdk
out: sdk/go
opt:
- paths=source_relative
strategy: all
Each of the entries under
plugins is treated as a
protoc plugin. These will be passed on invocations of the
protoc tool by
buf.
protoc knows when it sees the name
go-flipt-sdk to prepend
protoc-gen- onto the front and look that binary in your
PATH. In our case, it looks for
protoc-gen-go-flipt-sdk.
Where next?
We’re hoping this automation keeps us on a good footing with each change to Flipt’s API, allowing us to generate a client in lockstep with the server API, which has support for all the RPC definitions we create.
Beyond just generating the client we plan to add support for the Kubernetes authentication method, reducing that down to some configuration with sensible defaults.
Finally, we have begun the work to build out a new integration test suite to ensure our SDK and Flipt are behaving as we intend. Our next blog post on this topic will explore how we’re building out a new CI pipeline using Dagger. Dagger is enabling us to define a pipeline we can execute anywhere, which is both fast and reproducible. We’re very excited about the future of Dagger and can’t wait to talk about how we plan to leverage it in the Flipt build process.
We hope you’ll find this new SDK useful, and we’re happy to answer any questions that you may have in our community Discord or via GitHub issues/discussions.
