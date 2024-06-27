The Future is Hybrid

June 27, 2024 — 7 min read

At Flipt, we believe you shouldn't have to choose between security and flexibility. That's why we're excited to announce Flipt Hybrid Cloud, a new solution that combines the best of both worlds. With Flipt Hybrid Cloud, you can run open-source Flipt on your own infrastructure while still taking advantage of managed security features. This means you get the control and customization you need, without sacrificing the peace of mind that comes with a managed solution.

In this post, we'll take a closer look at Flipt Hybrid Cloud and explore some of the key features that make it a game-changer for organizations of all sizes. But first, let's talk a bit about why we decided to build Flipt Hybrid Cloud in the first place.

Why Hybrid Cloud?

Traditional SaaS solutions for feature flag management are great for getting up and running quickly, but they often come with limitations. You're forced to trust a third party with your sensitive data, and you're at the mercy of their infrastructure and security practices. This can be a dealbreaker for many organizations, especially those in highly regulated industries or with strict security requirements.

On the other hand, self-hosted solutions give you complete control over your data and infrastructure, but they can be a pain to set up and maintain. You're responsible for everything from configuration, to monitoring, to security, which can be a daunting task for smaller teams or organizations without dedicated DevOps resources. Larger organizations may have the resources to manage a self-hosted solution, but they often find themselves reinventing the wheel when it comes to security and compliance.

Flipt Hybrid Cloud aims to bridge the gap between these two extremes, giving you the best of both worlds. You get the flexibility and control of a self-hosted solution, with the modern enterprise features teams expect from a managed service.

Key Features

So what exactly does Flipt Hybrid Cloud offer? Here are a few of the key features that set it apart:

Limitless Control

With Flipt Hybrid Cloud, you can run the Flipt feature flag management platform on your own infrastructure. This means you have complete control over your data and can customize the platform to meet your specific needs. You choose where your data is stored, how it's encrypted, and who has access to it.

You get all of the benefits and transparency of our open-source solution, including the ability to audit the codebase and contribute back to the community. And because you're running Flipt on your own infrastructure, you can integrate it with your existing tools and workflows, making it easier to adopt and scale within your organization.

Finally, you don't have to worry about per seat pricing or usage limits. With Flipt Hybrid Cloud, you only pay for the features you want, and you can scale up or down as needed without any hidden fees or surprises.

Managed Security

Flipt Hybrid Cloud includes a range of managed security features to help you protect your data and infrastructure. You get social login with GitHub, Google, and Microsoft for free out of the box. This makes it easy to secure your Flipt instance with the same authentication provider you use for other services, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

On top of that, Flipt Hybrid Cloud allows you to integrate with your existing Single Sign-On (SSO) provider, so you can enforce your organization's security policies and ensure that only authorized users can access your feature flags.

Easily integrate with your existing Single Sign-On (SSO) provider

On top of best in class authentication, Flipt Hybrid Cloud includes the ability to create custom role-based access control policies or use one of our built-in policies. This allows you to define granular permissions for your team members, ensuring that each user has the right level of access to your feature flags and configurations.

There is no limit to the number of users you can invite to your Flipt instance, and you can easily manage their permissions from the Flipt dashboard. This makes it easy to collaborate with your team and ensure that everyone has the access they need to get their work done.

Define granular permissions for your team members with custom roles

Besides being able to manage your team's access, Flipt Hybrid Cloud also includes hosted audit logs, so you can keep track of who is making changes to your feature flags and when. This makes it easy to troubleshoot issues and ensure that your feature flags are being used correctly. You can easily filter and search the audit logs to find the information you need, and you can export them to CSV for further analysis.

Easily track changes to your feature flags with hosted audit logs

How Does It Work?

Next we'll cover some of the architecture of Flipt Hybrid Cloud and how it works.

Flipt Hybrid Cloud is built on top of the open-source Flipt platform, which means you get all of the benefits of our battle-tested feature flag management solution. You can use the same SDKs and integrations you're already familiar with, and you can take advantage of our powerful targeting capabilities to deliver the right features to the right users at the right time.

In short, you deploy Flipt instances to your infrastructure, and then link them to the Flipt Hybrid Cloud dashboard. Your team members can then log in to the dashboard to create and manage feature flags, and your applications can query the Flipt instances to determine which features to show to your end users.

Flipt Hybrid Cloud Overview

Flipt Hybrid Cloud leverages our own HTTP/3 tunneling technology, Reverst, which allows you to securely expose your Flipt instances to the internet without having to worry about managing firewalls or configuring VPNs. You can read more about Reverst in our previous blog post. All traffic between Hybrid Cloud and your Flipt instances is encrypted using industry-standard TLS, so you can rest assured that your data is safe and secure.

Flipt Hybrid Cloud Architecture

Each Flipt instance or environment get's its own unique URL, which you use to access the Flipt dashboard, where you can create and manage feature flags. This means that your team members can easily switch between different environments without having to log in and out of different accounts, making it easy to collaborate and test changes across different environments.

Get Started Today

Want to give Flipt Hybrid Cloud a try? You can easily give it a try with a temporary environment. Our getting started guide will walk you through the process of setting up your first Flipt instance and linking it to the Flipt Hybrid Cloud dashboard in less than a minute.

Don't believe us? Check out our quick start video below:

You can also check out our documentation for more information on how to get the most out of Flipt Hybrid Cloud.

We're excited to bring Flipt Hybrid Cloud to market and can't wait to see how it helps organizations of all sizes deliver better software faster. If you're interested in learning more about Flipt Hybrid Cloud, you can sign up for a free trial today. We offer a range of pricing plans to fit your needs, and our team is always available to help you get up and running.