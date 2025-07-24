Sunsetting Flipt Cloud

July 24, 2025 — 2 min read

Today, we’re announcing the shutdown of Flipt Cloud, our hosted feature flag service backed by GitHub.

First, thank you to everyone who tried, adopted, or gave feedback on Flipt Cloud. We launched it to offer a simple way to use Flipt without managing your own infrastructure. While we saw solid interest, it hasn’t justified the operational cost of running a hosted service long-term.

Flipt Cloud will shut down on August 29, 2025.

Effective today:

New signups are disabled

Existing users won’t be charged during the wind-down period

The service will remain online and accessible until August 29, 2025

This wasn’t an easy decision. Running a cloud service takes real time, effort, and support — and as a small team, we need to stay focused.

We’re doubling down on self-hosting with Flipt v2, our ground-up rewrite built for:

Git-native workflows supporting more than just GitHub! Including GitLab, Azure Devops and more

Self-hosting with zero dependencies (no DB, no Redis required)

CI/CD-friendly change review via proposals

Simple deployments — single binary, nothing else

Runs on any platform (Linux, macOS, Windows)

Infinitely scalable (no limits on the number of flags, users, or requests)

You can learn more about v2 here: https://docs.flipt.io/v2/introduction

We still have strong conviction that self-hosted is the right path for Flipt. It aligns with how teams want to manage feature flags: with control, auditability, and minimal infrastructure.

Migrating to Flipt v2

If you’re using Flipt Cloud, you’ll be able to keep your existing flag data — since it’s already stored in your GitHub repositories.

Migrating to Flipt v2 is straightforward. We created a migration guide here: https://docs.flipt.io/v2/guides/migration/cloud/flipt-cloud-to-v2 to help you get started.

If you need help in the meantime, feel free to reach out.

Thank you again for supporting Flipt Cloud. We’re excited about where Flipt v2 is headed, and we hope you’ll join us for what’s next.

— Mark